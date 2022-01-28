In the end, Friday night's final score only mattered to the players, coaches and maybe their parents.

Everyone else inside Righetti High's gymnasium was there for the atmosphere.

Righetti hosted rival St. Joseph in a Mountain League boys basketball game Friday and the Orcutt community filled the gym for an action-packed night of basketball.

Of course, St. Joseph, one of the top teams in the state, rolled past the neighborhood team Righetti fields 86-41, which didn't surprise anyone.

The Righetti student section didn't seem to mind. Any positive play from Righetti brought out the noise from the 'War Zone' student section of the Warriors. The St. Joseph student section had plenty to cheer about, with a handful of dunks in the first half from star freshman Tounde Yessoufou and standout senior guard Dre Roman.

St. Joseph got out to a 14-0 start in the game's opening minutes, but Righetti put together a 7-0 run to cut the lead in half. St. Joseph closed out the opening quarter with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Elijah Allen to lead 23-11.

Then the Knights hit their stride, with Roman finding a rhythm on offense. Roman slammed home a dunk in transition then hit a 3-pointer to put the Knights up 37-13. Later, a Luis Marin 3-pointer put St. Joseph up 41-15. A three-point play from Marin gave St. Joseph a 47-15 advantage and David Vidor hit a turnaround jumper in the lane to beat the halftime buzzer and give the Knights a 49-21 lead into the break.

The Knights built up a 68-32 lead in the third quarter before cruising to the finish line.

Marin led the Knights' scoring effort with 23 points as Roman added 21. Tounde Yessoufou, the talented freshman leading the Knights in scoring and rebounding, had 16 points in limited action. Elijah Allen had 12.

St. Joseph is now 21-2 on the season and 7-0 in the Mountain League. The Knights are at Atascadero on Tuesday and at home against Arroyo Grande on Friday. The Eagles are the only area team to challenge St. Joseph in recent years. Arroyo Grande took the Knights to overtime in a game the Eagles should've won, losing 75-69 in overtime on Jan. 11.

Righetti is 11-9 overall and 2-3 in league. The Warriors have two games against Nipomo next week, the first on Tuesday at Nipomo at 6:30 p.m. and the second at home against the Titans on Thursday.

Girls basketball

St. Joseph 69, Righetti 46

Four Knights scored in double-figures as Avary Cain finished with a double-double, scoring 19 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

Kai Oani added 16 points, four assists and three steals. Freshman Mia Matautia chipped in 14 and Vanneza Sevilla added with 10 points.

Valley Christian Academy 49, Shandon 30

Hannah McCoy led the Lions with 13 points while Miley DeBernardi added 10. Hailey Fakoury chipped in eight and Jenna Mason and Alayna Kerley had six apiece.

The Lions play at Coast Union in Cambria on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in a Coast Valley League game.

Knights looking for freshman baseball coach

St. Joseph High School is looking for a freshman baseball coach for this season.

Those interested can contact athletic director Tom Mott at tmott@sjhsknights.com.