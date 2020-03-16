You are the owner of this article.
Bicyclist killed in collision at Blosser Road and Main Street
A bicyclist was killed Sunday night following a collision with a car at the corner of Main Street and Blosser Road. 

A bicyclist was killed Sunday night following a hit-and-run collision with a vehicle at the corner of Blosser Road and Church Street, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. 

Officers responded to a call of a man down at 8:38 p.m. near the corner of Blosser Road and Church Street, said Santa Maria Police Sgt. Nate Totorica. 

Upon arrival, Santa Maria Police and Fire units located the bicyclist, who had sustained major injuries. No vehicle was located in the area, Totorica said. 

The bicyclist, who has not been identified, later died, according to officials. 

While officials do not know how the collision occurred, they are investigating it as a hit-and-run, Totorica said. 

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to call Sgt. Michael McGehee at 805-928-3781, ext. 2291. 

