The Santa Maria Public Library's Bookmobile will be making pop-up stops at Fletcher and Minami Parks this July.
The SMPL to Go Bookmobile makes pop-up stops throughout the city on various Saturdays throughout the year. At each stop, patrons can check out materials, place holds and apply for library cards.
Next month it will be stopping at Fletcher Park, 2200 S. College Drive, from noon to 2 p.m. on July 2. For the second stop of the month, it will be at Minami Park, W. Enos Drive from noon to 2 p.m. on July 23.
For more information and a calendar of bookmobile stops and other events, visit the library's website at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library
Questions may be directed to the library's Outreach Services at 805-925-0994 ext. 8567.