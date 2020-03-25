Boys hoops: Sosa, Gomez and Hutchens named league MVPs

Though the Central Coast Athletic Association runs through all of San Luis Obispo County and the entire Santa Maria Valley, the league MVP honors for both its basketball leagues are from the same neck of the woods.
Arroyo Grande High seniors Gage Gomez and Robert Hutchens have split the Mountain League's Most Valuable Player award, being named co-MVPs for the area's toughest league.
Nipomo High junior Daren Sosa has been named the Ocean League MVP, giving the South County 100-percent of area's top hoops honors.
Hutchens and Gomez led the Eagles to the Mountain League championship while Sosa powered the Titans to the Ocean League co-title. The CCAA released its All-League teams this week.
Hutchens and Gomez had nearly identical numbers this season. Gomez led the Eagles in scoring with 21 points per game. Hutchens was second at 19.4 points per contest.
Gomez averaged 5.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.2 steals. Hutchens added 4.5 rebounds and one steal per game.
Sosa led the Titans in scoring this season with 17.1 points per game. He hit 45 percent of his 3-point shots and also dished out three assists per game.
Mountain League
The First Team consists of two St. Joseph juniors: Jincho Rivera, a 6-foot-5 wing, and Sam Bazunga, a 6-foot-6 forward.
Rivera led the Knights with 19.6 points and 11.1 rebounds per game. He averaged 1.9 assists and 2.4 steals per game.
Bazunga scored 10.3 points a game for the Knights with 7.7 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game.
Arroyo Grande has two seniors on the First Team in point guard Michael Atherton and forward Will Tregenza. Atherton averaged 6.4 points per game and 3.6 assists for the Eagles. Tregenza averaged 4.4 points per game and 5.5 rebounds.
Mission Prep junior Assani Berkeley, a 6-foot-1 guard, is on the First Team with San Luis Obispo frontcourt standout Carson Leedom, a 6-foot-6 junior.
The Second Team features St. Joseph guard Anyel Ortiz, a 5-foot-9 junior; Mission Prep senior Max Rowley; Arroyo Grande senior Connor Angle; Righetti senior John Costa; Paso Robles junior Devin Perez and San Luis Obispo's senior point guard Emilio Corona.
Ortiz was second on the Knights in scoring at 15.1 points per game. He also averaged 5.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.2 steals per game.
Angle averaged 8.8 points, 2.0 teals and 3.2 assists per game for the Eagles.
San Luis Obispo senior Thomas Cole, who doubles as a football standout, earned Honorable Mention with Paso Robles' Darius Thompson; Arroyo Grande junior Tyler Armstrong; Righetti senior Canaan Reynold; Mission Prep senior Bryce Hilton and St. Joseph junior Steven Vasquez.
Vasquez was third on the Knights in scoring with 12.5 points per game. He also added 4.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.2 steals per game.
Ocean League
Sosa led the Titans to the Ocean co-championship with Morro Bay. The Pirates' Joey Ruddell, a senior, is the league's Defensive Player of the Year.
Morro Bay's Rebel Woodbury and Eli Graves are on the First Team. Graves is a senior and Woodbury is a junior.
Nipomo has two players on the First Team: Joey Garcia and Louis DiModica. Garcia is a junior and DiModica is a sophomore. Pioneer Valley's Ebba Tefera, a 6-foot-2 junior, is on the First Team.
Atascadero junior Drew Ardouin is on the First Team as well.
Orcutt Academy senior guard Elijah Stepenson is on the Second Team. He's joined by Santa Maria senior Jon Garcilazo, Morro Bay senior Jeremy Michel, Atascadero senior Zyon Richardson, Nipomo junior Rudy Garibay and Templeton junior Xander Shaw.
Each team is allotted a spot on the Honorable Mention team. Morro Bay's Aaron Brengle, Santa Maria's Daisean Leekins, Orcutt Academy's Aidan Carroll, Atascadero's Mitchell Carpenter, Nipomo's Gianni Hart, Templeton's Evan Asplund and Pioneer Valley's Christian Morin earned Honorable Mention recognition.
Jincho Rivera scores with left
After an AG three Rivera scores inside with the left. pic.twitter.com/dLQdl0GlLN— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) January 15, 2020
Rivera scores again
Rivera strikes again. 52-50 Knights. @SJ_Hoops pic.twitter.com/SvbVAhhyEC— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) January 15, 2020
Bazunga called for foul
Bazunga called for a foul on a Hutchens three attempt. He’s shooting. He makes them all. @AGHSEaglesHoops up 53-52. #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/aYqwB6nEHX— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) January 15, 2020
Dre Roman spins and scores
Gage Gomez makes two FTs then Dre Roman does this to cut @AGHSEaglesHoops lead to 55-54 with 2:46 left. #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/IvsdkvCR53— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) January 15, 2020
Hutchens drives and scores
.@AGHSEaglesHoops take a 60-56 lead over @SJ_Hoops with this Hutchens bucket. Knights then turn it over. They are down four with 1:10 left. #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/rmbc6snEnp— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) January 15, 2020
FINAL: Arroyo Grande 65, St. Joseph 56
FINAL: @AGHSEaglesHoops 65, @SJ_Hoops 56. Eagles pull away by outscoring Knights 23-12 in the fourth. Robert Hutchens finishes with 25 points. #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/mXdHtctjLl— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) January 15, 2020
