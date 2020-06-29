BRAXTON NEW TEST FROM NEW TCMS INSTANCE

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Three suspects, including a Santa Maria man who was arrested and released two days ago for alleged car theft, were taken into custody Thursday following a police pursuit and stolen vehicle collision in Goleta.
Five Central Coast men were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of drug and firearms charges after one of them was reported to be in possession of a gun inside a Santa Maria business, a police spokesman said.
The LUSD Board of Education on Tuesday night approved the hire of Mark Swanitz, a former principal at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School, as principal at Cabrillo High School. That move came after the board voted on May 12 to approve the promotion of Celeste Pico from assistant principal to principal at Lompoc High School.
In an effort to crack down on the amount of illegal fireworks being set off in the city, the Lompoc Police Department revealed this week that it is deploying officers in unmarked vehicles to locate offenders and issue citations.
The winners of the contest, which was formerly the Say It With Flowers Awards, were revealed by the city Tuesday. They were broken down with the top three finishers by region and category. Yards were judged on physical appeal, imagination, water conservation and artistic impact, among other aspects.
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed two additional COVID-19 deaths Monday evening, both in Santa Maria, with one being among the general population and the other a resident at Country Oaks Care Center.