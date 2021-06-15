061221 GW SM CIF 04.JPG
Buy Now

Santa Maria's Brayan Nuñez leaves the field after Saturday's game against Golden West in the quarterfinals of the CIF Central Section Division 4 playoffs.

Nuñez hit a grand slam to power the Saints to a 13-2 win over Visalia Golden West in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

He's caught just about every inning this year and is one of the team's unquestioned leaders.

0
0
0
0
0