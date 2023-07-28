Michelle and Izzy Mariscal have opened a unique party rental business in Santa Maria that "brings the club to you."

Calypso Club Party Rentals offers three levels of “inflatable clubs” for birthdays, meetings, wedding receptions, exhibitions or any special occasion, and is available for parties throughout Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

Michelle Mariscal says the inspiration behind the new business, which aims to be a party changer for all ages, happened one day while “browsing through TikTok.”

“Izzy actually got the idea on TikTok and showed it to me and said this would be something fun for us to start,” said Michelle. “So we started looking into it and realized there is nothing around here like it.”

Rental packages include an inflatable party tent that is lit within the walls, two LED/laser party lights, a fog/smoke machine with juice and two interlinked Bluetooth speakers which can be connected to DJ decks.

According to Izzy, the inflatable party tent and all that is included is “very simple to use”, and was made “as easy as possible so everybody can have a great time and not worry about it” by allowing the renter to have full access to fog machine settings, selection of music and the color of the lights with the option of full strobe or still color.

The inflatable party tents vary in size from the smallest, with a capacity of 25, to medium for 40 and the largest for 60 people. Inflatables are set up and taken down by the rental team with a rundown of the tents functions, and can be used on grass, concrete, pebbles and decking.

Izzy said the setup is similar to renting a venue and getting a DJ, but at a much lower cost.

“It’s a good deal, I think, because it’s a lot of money to rent a venue, get music and sometimes people can't afford to rent a venue, sometimes it's $5,000.

“This is great because you can keep people at your own house and bring the club to you,” said Izzy. “You can have your friends there with you, you don't necessarily have to go out, we can bring it to you and everyone can have a fun time.”

VIP add-on packages are available to further amplify the experience with options such as a microphone, six gold stanchion posts with four velvet ropes and a 5-pack of glow sticks.

According to Michelle the business name Calypso Club Party Rentals was inspired by their dog Calypso.

“It was kind of instantaneous, we thought, what could we name this new venture? So we chose Calypso Club because we wanted something that was memorable like her,” said Michelle.

The Mariscals have also owned an exterminating company for more than 20 years called Izzy's Professional Pest Management, and according to Izzy, they thought the new business idea would be something fun and fresh.

“We think it's a good thing to have something different and just not the norm like the bounce house or a regular tent. When we saw these they look really fun,” said Izzy. “I would like for us to bring memories to people so they can have a great time and always remember that time where ‘hey, do you remember that time when we had a nightclub in our backyard?”

Izzy said people commonly ask whether the inflatable party tent is sound proof, which it is not. For further information, rules and how to make a rental visit calypsoclubpartyrentals.com/