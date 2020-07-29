Buellton girl makes 400+ face masks for Santa Barbara County Fire

  • Updated
Kaydence Freed, face mask donation

Kadence Freed, 13, of Buellton is almost swallowed by the more than 400 face masks she made for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department over the course of several months. The Dunn School eighth grader got a little help from her mother, Jennifer, and younger brother, Collin.

A 13-year-old Buellton girl on Tuesday handed over the final batch of more than 400 washable masks she made for Santa Barbara County Fire Department with the help of her mother and brother.

Kadence Freed made more than 400 of the white masks, with “SBC Fire” printed on them in blue, for County Fire personnel, Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason said.

But she also made another 100 blue masks for the county’s Type 3 Incident Management Team, he said.

Read the full story here. 

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

