California’s COVID-19 relief grant program was recently expanded to include an additional $1.5 billion in new funding to support small businesses and nonprofits that have struggled due to the pandemic, the Office of the Small Business Advocate announced on July 29.
The extra three rounds of funding — executed by CalOSBA, part of the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development — bring the state's relief program to $4 billion, making it the largest small business grant program of its kind in the country, CalOSBA officials said.
Rounds 7, 8 and 9 are each designed with specific eligibility requirements and are outlined as follows:
Round 7 is a closed-funding round solely for waitlisted applicants from certain previous rounds, according to the official announcement, therefore, new applications will not be accepted in this round.
The selection window runs from Tuesday, Aug. 3, through Thursday, Sept. 16, and awards selected applicants $5,000 to $25,000.
Those waitlisted in previous rounds do not need to reapply, officials said.
Round 8 is designated for nonprofit cultural institutions only with further eligibility criteria available at CAReliefGrant.com. Applications will need to include comparative documentation showing reported revenue declines for periods Q2 and Q3 of 2020 versus Q2 and Q3 of 2019.
Institutions of any revenue size can apply in this round and must complete a new application regardless of prior submittals in previous rounds — excluding Round 4 applicants who do not need to reapply, officials said.
Grant awards between $5,000 and $25,000 only will be offered to nonprofit cultural institutions that did not receive funding in any previous rounds.
The application window opens Friday, Aug. 27, and closes Wednesday, Sept. 8.
The ninth round of small business funding will open to new applicants or waitlisted applicants from certain previous rounds, starting Thursday, Sept. 9, through Thursday, Sept. 30.
According to the announcement, applicants not selected to move forward in the review process in Rounds 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, or 7 will not not need to reapply and will be automatically moved into Round 9, where eligible grant awards are valued between $5,000 and $25,000.
New applicants will need to apply at CAReliefGrant.com, where eligibility criteria also can be found.
The first six funding rounds of the program, according to officials, have so far funded 180,939 small businesses and nonprofits who have been awarded a total of $2,034,395,811 in grant money. Additional data can be found at https://business.ca.gov/coronavirus-2019/.
For more information on grant requirements, eligibility or help with the application process that includes technical assistance to underserved business groups and multiple languages and formats, visit CAReliefGrant.com.