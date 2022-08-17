A development agreement that will allow Vernon Property Group LLC to construct a five-story, mixed-use building on the southeast corner of Main Street and Broadway was approved Tuesday night by the Santa Maria City Council.
The council voted 4-1, with Carlos Escobedo dissenting, to approve the agreement for a project that will lay the foundation of a sweeping revitalization of the city’s downtown core, eventually extending west of Broadway to Pine Street.
Escobedo voted “no” because he had a problem with incentives for the developer that could total $1.25 million after other council members said $20,000 for Spanish translation of council meetings was too much.
“I think that not allowing 75% of our community to have access to this information is not acceptable,” Escobedo said. “Therefore, I say ‘no.’”
The agreement only allows Vernon Property Group to purchase and develop the city-owned parcel, designated Lot 3, just north of Bank of America and approves the project concept.
But it does not include the actual design of the building, which will be finalized in the planning and building entitlement process, said Chuen Ng, director of the Community Development Department.
It’s just the first in a series of projects Vernon proposes for the northeast corner of the intersection, the southwest corner, on Pine Street south of West Main Street and along South Broadway toward West Cook Street.
Generally, the project will consist of 6,700 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor, which includes 4,500 square feet of dining and food establishments but doesn’t include 2,000 square feet of outdoor patio dining areas.
Upper floors will contain 88 residential units — 50 studio, 28 one-bedroom and 10 two-bedroom apartments — and will be built out over the existing entryway from East Main Street to connect with the parking structure at the Santa Maria Town Center.
A rooftop deck will provide an area for residents to gather and socialize.
Incentives the city will grant include a waiver of 50% of the planning, building and growth mitigation fees up to $330,000; a refund of 50% of the land purchase price, or $120,000; 50% of the cost of public improvements on the site up to $400,000; and the remaining 50% up to $400,000 when Vernon begins development of Lot 1 on the west side of South Broadway at the skywalk.
Lot 3 is currently the site of a firefighter memorial, which Vernon has agreed to relocate, but it was among concerns raised by council members.
Councilman Mike Cordero asked what the final disposition of the memorial was with the Fire Department, and Ng said more discussion of that would be needed.
“Have we spoken to the firefighters about this at all?” Mayor Alice Patino asked, and Ng responded, “We have not.”
“I don’t think you do something like that to our firefighters,” Patino said. “That really bothers me. I am certainly for doing something in the downtown … .
“I just don’t think you just dig something up and … ,” she trailed off with a big palms-up shrug.
City Manager Jason Stilwell said at the time the request for proposals was issued, the city discussed the memorial with firefighters, who understood the concept.
“The memorial as it is now is not accessible,” Stilwell said.
Cordero said it was special to him because he worked with the sister of Alvin Newton, the firefighter who died at that corner when the vacant 1888 Bradley Hotel burned down in April 1970.
He also had difficulty accepting the concept of housing “in a parking lot.”
“I’m really not in favor of this,” Cordero said. “To me, it’s kind of like putting a square peg in a round hole.”
He asked Brad Vernon if he had a Plan B if the public didn’t accept the concept.
“I’m 100% confident it will work,” Vernon replied. “It’s going to rewrite the face of that downtown area.”
Councilwoman Etta Waterfield also supported the idea of putting housing downtown.
“What better way to live and play and work in a small area where things will be happening,” she said, noting the housing will be for all ages and all incomes.
Glenn Morris, president and chief executive officer of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce, also expressed support for the project and Vernon Property Group.
“I think you’ve got a partner here who’s willing to listen, to make changes,” he said, noting the company spent a year working with the staff to come up with the current concept.