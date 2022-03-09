A new large agricultural processing facility and freezer east of Santa Maria won unanimous approval Wednesday from the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission after a 3½-hour hearing that focused on traffic, water and greenhouse gas emissions.
After commissioners decided the benefits outweighed the significant and unavoidable Class 1 environmental impacts, Arctic Cold got the OK to build a 449,248-square-foot facility on a 40-acre portion of a 109-acre parcel at 1750 E. Betteravia Road.
The facility will have 127,546 square feet of processing space and a 321,702-square-foot freezer that will employ more than 300 people and have anticipated revenues of $165 million a year, according to a presentation from the company.
Currently, the site has a cover crop to prevent erosion but had previously been used for row crops, and Arctic Cold representatives said the facility will use less water than the agricultural products it will displace.
“This is a state-of-the-art facility and it’s going to be a welcome addition to the site,” said David Swenk of Urban Planning Concepts, representing Arctic Cold, who explained frozen berries could be held there for up to a year and a half.
The facility will provide local processing and freezing, noting currently products must be shipped to Oxnard or Salinas, and will open up new national and international markets for local growers, giving them access to such clients as Smuckers, Sunkist, Pictsweet and Titan.
As part of the project, Betteravia Road will be widened, which will accommodate a Class 2 bike lane, and turn pockets will be added for vehicles entering and leaving the facility, according to a report from the County Planning and Development Department.
The property contains 12 abandoned oil wells, three of which will be reabandoned as part of the project.
Dan Ringstmeyer of Buena Resources said the process will include obtaining permits and transferring the title from Chevron, then removing all old mud and plugs from the well, installing new plugs on the production zone, on top of the production zone, at the bottom of the fresh water layer and a surface plug 5 to 10 feet below ground level.
Most of the environmental impacts of the project were found to be less than significant or significant but could be mitigated to less than significant levels.
But three significant and unavoidable environmental impacts that can’t be fully mitigated were identified, including nitrous oxide emissions from the plant operation, greenhouse gas emissions and solid waste generated by construction and operation.
Still, after delving into the details of emissions, traffic, the facility’s water source and making some changes to the conditions that will allow grading to proceed before the water source is verified, commissioners supported the project.
“Living in the area and knowing the Betteravia property, I have to say when I looked at this I was a bit concerned we were putting the cart before the horse, because if the water doesn’t exist, we’re kind of doing something that won’t come to fruition,” 5th District Commissioner Vincent Martinez said.
He was also concerned about the traffic it would generate and wondered where the employees would come from, considering the current agricultural labor shortage, but after he looked it over, Martinez said, he supported the proposal.
“It is immense in terms of size, and it struck me it will stand out like a sore thumb, and you’ll be able to see it from a long ways,” Chairman and 1st District Commissioner Michael Cooney said, adding the project had to be considered in terms of its advantages.
“I do believe that there is reason to believe that the impacts won’t really be so significant,” 3rd District Commissioner John Parke said, adding the argument could be made that greenhouse gas emission will be reduced because produce won’t be trucked to facilities out of the county.
“We have agriculture in this county that is, I mean, it’s at the top ranks worldwide, in terms of the innovation of our farmers, in terms of the production year-round, in terms of the diversity of crops,” Parke said.
“I want to do everything possible to allow these farmers who are taking such risks and doing such a great job to have every competitive advantage, and it seems to me that allowing this project will really help the berry farmers.”
Second District Commissioner Laura Bridley said the facility will benefit farmers and have good tax benefits.
Commissioner Larry Ferini, whose 4th District encompasses the project site, said there’s a need for the project and it has a top operator with a good reputation.
He noted strawberries are probably the fastest growing crop in the Santa Maria Valley, in terms of acreage as well as value, but agriculture is being squeezed out in other areas and likely will be here, eventually, but the Arctic Cold facility might help stave that off.
“It’s something to support an industry that will hopefully keep us in agriculture a little while longer,” Ferini said.