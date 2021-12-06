Gleason Family Vineyards has purchased Buttonwood Farm Winery & Vineyard in Solvang, the company announced Thursday, with 14-year winemaking veteran Karen Steinwachs remaining at the helm to oversee the vineyard's operations.

Matthew Bieszard, general manager of Gleason Family Vineyards, described the recent acquisition as a good fit for the company's existing portfolio due to its ideal positioning within the Santa Ynez Valley wine region and the added farm component of the property — "and the hospitality for which Buttonwood is well known," he said.

The Gleason family portfolio also owns the iconic 415-acre Refugio Ranch Vineyards in the Santa Ynez Mountains — which historically served as a cattle ranch operation over hundreds of years — Royal Oaks Wines, and Roblar Winery and Vineyards in Santa Ynez, led by head winemaker Max Marshak.

The purchase of the 106-acre Buttonwood estate includes 42 acres of vineyards, a winery facility, tasting room and gardens, a 2-acre orchard and 10 acres of rotated seasonal produce. The property was established in 1968 by Betty Williams, a founder of The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County, as an equestrian operation prior to its initial planting in 1983.

President and managing partner Bret Davenport, husband to the founder's daughter Barry Zorthian, had teamed up with Williams in the '80s and helped establish the vineyard. The pair originally planted Bordeaux-style grapes, producing merlot, cabernet franc, cabernet sauvignon, sémillon and sauvignon blanc, which evolved over time to include small blocks of grenache blanc, chenin blanc, grenache, syrah, sauvignon musqué and malbec.

“It’s been fascinating to review our family’s 50-plus years here on Buttonwood Farm," Davenport said. "We’ve observed the evolution of our wine region, partnered with wonderful people to create special occasions with the land as the backdrop, and enjoyed the wine and food that we grew."

Davenport said his group, including business partner Seyburn Zorthian, believe that Buttonwood's legacy is being entrusted with "the right people who share our philosophy of preserving the intrinsic character of this special land."

"We look forward to seeing this new chapter in Buttonwood’s history unfold,” he said.

Kevin Gleason, proprietor of the Gleason Family Vineyard portfolio with wife Niki Gleason, said bringing on the Solvang winery resonated with the Gleason family-owned-and-operated brand.

“Buttonwood farm and vineyard property is iconic, and the family behind it has such deep roots in this wine region and in the area’s agricultural community," Gleason said. "... we look forward to becoming new stewards for this land to continue to prosper and evolve.”

Buttonwood Farm Winery and Vineyard, located at 1500 Alamo Pintado Road in Solvang, is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily for outdoor wine tasting and bottle purchases. Advance tasting reservations are recommended.

