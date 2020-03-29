Central Coast growers taking steps to protect workers from the coronavirus

“It really does depend on the crop being harvested and the individual situation.”

Wineman said workers are constantly being advised to be aware of what surfaces they are touching and to wash their hands frequently.

Those who appear to be sick are also being sent home immediately.

A worker in a field east of Santa Maria, who identified himself only as Raul, said his boss has been telling workers "over and over" to stay six feet apart and wash their hands a lot in hot water.

“He is also giving us the hand [sanitizer] every day when we come to work and asking us to use it before we work,” Raul said. “He asks every day if we feel OK, if we are sick, if our families are sick. If anyone says yes, he sends them home.”

He added, “He also tells us not to ride to work together unless we have to. We should drive our own cars. But that costs us more.”

Raul said he worries a little about getting COVID-19, but he worries more about his family being hungry and making enough money to feed them, especially since his four children are not in school and are home all day every day.