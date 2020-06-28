County’s small wineries hit hard by closure of tasting rooms to halt spread of COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Already reeling from a wine glut and a softening of consumer demand, wine grape growers were hit with another economic punch by COVID-19 as the effort to slow its spread shut down restaurants, bars and tasting rooms.

Statewide, the wine grape growing industry could lose as much as $437 million in revenue as sales dry up in the face of low demand, according to the California Association of Winegrape Growers, citing an analysis by an industry expert.

Santa Barbara County growers said it could be years before the local wine industry can push its way back up into the climate of success it enjoyed a few years ago.

“I’ve never seen so much uncertainty in the marketplace,” said Mike Testa, a Santa Barbara County grower and chairman of the California Association of Winegrape Growers. “Growers are struggling to find a home for their fruit, vineyard acres are being pulled out and our winery customers are experiencing extraordinary challenges. For many growers, getting paid this year is no sure thing.”

But county wine grape growers also said the industry is naturally cyclical and will recover. It’s just that the valley in this cycle is more like a canyon because of what one local vineyard manager called a “double whammy.”