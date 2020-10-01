Debbie Roberts Loucks: Life’s short; adopt a horse in transition

If you're horse crazy, I'm going to be your best excuse for adding to your herd. And if you have always wanted to own a horse, the following will serve as a guide to adopting a horse.

Horse adoptions and fostering have been through the roof since the pandemic struck earlier this year, and it makes sense. While families are home all day, animals provide companionship and can be a stress reliever. Horses are a great outside diversion, whether ridden or as a companion.

Some people have been able to move out of cities, buy a little property and enjoy the pace of life they had always dreamed about but couldn’t achieve until becoming untethered to a work location. Maybe there are some silver linings to this otherwise disruption in the order of things.

Last week I attended an online horse summit that reaffirmed what we are already doing for horses on our Santa Ynez Valley farm. A national study recently conducted surveyed 3,036 adults on their interest and capacity to adopt a horse in transition. The study suggested that an estimated 1.2 million households not only had the desire but the means to provide a home to an unwanted horse.

There are about 200,000 unwanted horses in the United States. With the right circumstances, statistics say that homes can be found for all of them — while still leaving a vast number of people still looking to adopt a horse. There’s some good news to be had!