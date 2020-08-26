Dittmar’s apple orchard of Solvang ushers in new season, new operator

Apple season this year may look a little different in the Santa Ynez Valley.
Douglas Dittmar, 88, owner and longtime operator of Dittmar's Greenhaven Apple Orchard in Solvang has stepping back from the family business. His son Glen Dittmar will assume family's Solvang roadside apple farm stand.
A seasonal spectacle since 1979, the 2 1/2-acre orchard featured over 900 fruit trees at one time.
Douglas Dittmar started and worked the orchard part-time for 10 years.
my sister's been helping alot. put new lines in. turning them on in the morning, picking weeds
I grew up here so I know all the picking and trimming. It's been his project running it the way he wants to.
make some improvements: fence in the front becasue it sort of juts out around the corner and make room for the bike lane, I got tons of squirrels coming in, I've got a huge oak tree that fell over in the orchard. It came down right during the worst time. this place is really breaking down and my dad is getting older. there's all these other issues.
mid-week has a person takes boxes of apples, garlic and nursery items to LA farmers market. not so reliant on local market.
also delivers produce boxes
It's an up and growing business, even grocery delivery services.
We're just playing it by ear, seeing how our nursery goes and how the online system works.
I know people too that are willing to come buy the whole crop because they want to juice it and make cider. so there's those kind of ideas.
for my dad it was a hobby he just would kind of hang out here. I have other things to do. I'm just kind of pulling this year because I know I need to help.
The sign was coming down. I had to repair it and come up with a new. It used to say Aug-Nov., it's not going to be Aug through Nov. It's going to be Friday, Saturday Sunday. It's just right.
These are most tart apples, not sour just a real tartness and sweet. jonagold, summerfield 9fugi-type, crispin-a real classic juicy, sweet apple
I'm just trying to sell thse apples. I live nearby. I don't mind coming by and helping get through this.
my summerfeld's will sell out this weekend. jonagold and crispin
may have to skip some time to get into the Fuji. they are usually staggered rippenings. originally my dad planted all golden delicious and red delicious back 40-50 years ago. in those days everything would just kind of get ripe on you at once and the stand wasn't flowing yet with customers.
after those trees were older, we put in place these consecutive varieties so the stand can operate at a good pace.
every once in awhile something comes out and something new goes in.
pre-picked in the morning
$3 per pound
bucket of reject
i pick with two picking bags so they are still kind of ripe on the trees. it makes it easier.
even on the trees they don't ripen evenly so I have to wonder up and down the rows searching for what's latest, ripest and largest apple.
that's what so nice being open weekends only so apples have more time to ripen
mid-august opened stand
shorter season this year
pay with cash or Venmo
seven varieties sold
built greenhouse 10 years ago
petchulie plant, milkweed, yarro, alpine strawberries, rosemary, tobacco plant, basil, mint, garlic, swiss chard, and this is just a little bit.
got nursery from step father, organic starts
a funny thing we hear at farmer's market when asked if organic, sort of. You are or you're not!
Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News.
