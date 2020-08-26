Dittmar’s apple orchard of Solvang ushers in new season, new operator

Apple season this year may look a little different in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Douglas Dittmar, 88, owner and longtime operator of Dittmar's Greenhaven Apple Orchard in Solvang has stepping back from the family business. His son Glen Dittmar will assume family's Solvang roadside apple farm stand.

A seasonal spectacle since 1979, the 2 1/2-acre orchard featured over 900 fruit trees at one time.

Douglas Dittmar started and worked the orchard part-time for 10 years.

my sister's been helping alot. put new lines in. turning them on in the morning, picking weeds

I grew up here so I know all the picking and trimming. It's been his project running it the way he wants to.

make some improvements: fence in the front becasue it sort of juts out around the corner and make room for the bike lane, I got tons of squirrels coming in, I've got a huge oak tree that fell over in the orchard. It came down right during the worst time. this place is really breaking down and my dad is getting older. there's all these other issues.

mid-week has a person takes boxes of apples, garlic and nursery items to LA farmers market. not so reliant on local market.

also delivers produce boxes

It's an up and growing business, even grocery delivery services.

We're just playing it by ear, seeing how our nursery goes and how the online system works.

I know people too that are willing to come buy the whole crop because they want to juice it and make cider. so there's those kind of ideas.