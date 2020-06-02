Dream Big Darling launches 7-week virtual mentorship program for women in wine

7-day session schedule

June 3 at 4 p.m. PST: Building a Better Future - Mastering the Hiring Process: In an employer’s market, how do you make yourself irresistible to any hiring manager? Learn how to effectively market yourself and ensure a position that matches your values and moves you forward.

Featuring Erin Kirschenmann, managing editor at Wine Business Monthly

Steered by Amanda Wittstrom-Higgins, founder of Dream Big Darling and executive vice president at Ancient Peaks Winery

June 10 at 4 p.m. PST: Lights, Camera, Action - Tips for Being Your Best Self on Camera: In the digital world it is nearly impossible to build a professional brand without the use of video. Learn how to be comfortable, engaging and powerful when the lights are on and the camera is rolling.

Featuring Regine Rousseau, CEO of Shall We Wine; and Christine Curtis, creative director at Dream Big Darling

Steered by Amanda Wittstrom-Higgins

June 17 at 4 p.m. PST: The Ultimate Pivot - A Distiller’s Story: Pivoting in life and business has never been more important. Learn how one artisan whisky producer transformed her company overnight in response to COVID-19—and gain insights into how you can be ready for your own pivot.

Featuring Becky Harris, founder and chief distiller at Catoctin Creek

Steered by Amanda Wittstrom-Higgins

June 24 at 4 p.m. PST: An Insider’s Look into The Vineyards and Cellar: Staying connected to your craft is critical. Learn how one leading winemaker stays fresh with new ideas in the vineyard and cellar—and why intentional curiosity is essential to future success.

Featuring Jordan Fiorentini, vice president of winemaking and vineyards at Epoch Estate Wines.

Steered by Amanda Wittstrom-Higgins

July 1 at 4 p.m. PST: Changing with the Times: Being passionate is essential to your quality of life, both personally and professionally. Learn how one master sommelier stokes his passion for paying it forward—and how to preserve your own passions amid changing and challenging environments.

Featuring Chuck Furuya, M.S., partner at DK Restaurants and co-founder of Wine Speak Paso Robles

Steered by Amanda Wittstrom-Higgins

July 8 at 4 p.m. PST: Writing for Self-Discovery: Do you enjoy writing as a tool for gaining personal insight and self-knowledge? Our two experts will walk you through a writing session that will help explore and clarify your strengths and leave you energized for the next step in your career.

Featuring Cathy Huyghe, columnist at Forbes.com and Inc.com and co-founder at Enolytics; and Rachel Collier, chief strategic officer at Dream Big Darling

Steered by Amanda Wittstrom-Higgins

July 15 at 4 p.m. PST: Looking at the Long Game: Looking toward the future and creating a winning plan for each day is the secret to success. Learn from a leading wine executive how she implements her “long game” approach to life and business.