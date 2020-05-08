'Every sale matters': Los Olivos tasting room banks on delivery service for survival

Local wineries offering delivery include:

Kessler-Haak Vineyard & Wines, Lompoc: Free local delivery or curbside pick up available; Phone: 805-743-4107; website www.kesslerhaakwine.com

Story of Soil Wine, Los Olivos: Free delivery to Santa Ynez and Santa Maria Valleys or curbside pick up; Phone: 805-686-1302; storyofsoilwine.com

Hitching Post Wines, Buellton: Free delivery to Santa Ynez Valley with 3 bottle minimum; free delivery to all Santa Barbara County with order of 5 cases or more, or curbside pick up; Phone: 805-688-0676 or email hp2brittany@outlook.com; website hpwines.com

CORE Family Winery, Orcutt: Free local delivery or curbside pick up; Phone: 805-937-1600; website: www.facebook.com/MisterMoreved/

King's Carey Wines, Los Alamos: Free delivery to Lompoc, Santa Ynez Valley with minimum order of 3 bottles or more; curbside pick up and shipping options available; Phone: 877-327-2656; website: www.kingscarey.com