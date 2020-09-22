Fall time in full swing at Solvang Farmer Pumpkin Patch

Solvang Farmer Pumpkin Patch will usher in the fall season with the opening of its barn doors on Friday, according to a recent announcement.

Bursting with multicolored gourds of all sizes, the three-generation family pumpkin patch is tended by local farmer and pumpkin grower Steve Jacobsen and his family, who this year have added a new royal blue squash variety to the patch.

Amplifying the fall-time tradition, the Jacobsen's adjacent 10-acre corn maze, which features 10-foot wide paths to meet social distancing protocol, also will be open to the public on Friday. And a smaller children's maze will be on hand for younger adventurers.

Hours of operation posted are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week, from Sept. 25 until Nov. 1.

Both the pumpkin patch and maze are located at 1000 Alamo Pintado Road, Solvang.

For more information, visit Solvang Farmer Pumpkin Patch on Facebook and Instagram or contact 805-331-1948.

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News.

