Firestone Walker turns 25, rolls out Double Barrel Ale redesign

Firestone Walker Brewing Co. is commemorating its 25th anniversary by paying homage to the Double Barrel Ale (DBA), the brewery's first beer that started it all.

The British-style pale ale, which will be recast with a new heritage look that draws from the original design, will roll out to California markets this month, the brewery recently announced.

Owners and brothers-in-law Adam Firestone and David Walker in early 1996 launched their humble pursuit of the perfect beer after acquiring a secondhand brewhouse from a junkyard in Los Angeles.

They initially worked on the back forty of the family vineyard in a converted shed from which the Double Barrel Ale (DBA) was produced. Since that day, the pair have continued to brew the company's staple product.

Over the years, Firestone and Walker have adopted sustainability initiatives that this year resulted in the launching of the brewery’s new 9.7-acre solar array, considered to be one of the largest on-site solar arrays in the craft beer industry, according to a brewery spokesman.

"California’s Central Coast has been our home for a few generations — we have an affection for this place and feel an obligation to treat it as well as we possibly can," Walker said. “Solar power gives us another reason to smile.”