Free ag education project launching in Santa Barbara County

A project that’s been successful in encouraging children to eat more healthy foods in Ventura County is being launched in Santa Barbara County, and a Lompoc school became the first to sign up for the free program.
The Santa Barbara County Child Wellness Initiative from Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture, or SEEAG, hopes to inspire children to eat healthy by adding locally grown fruits and vegetables to their diet, a spokeswoman for the organization said.
SEEAG has organized the Santa Barbara County Farm Day, when dozens of farms open their doors to the public, and now hopes to reach 1,000 schoolchildren, including low-income, Title 1 students, in 2021 through the wellness initiative, the spokeswoman said.
Crestview Elementary School in Lompoc was the first school to sign up for the new Santa Barbara County program, she said.
In live, one-hour online presentations, third graders will learn about the nutrients and health benefits of such Santa Barbara County specialty crops as strawberries, broccoli, cauliflower, celery, lettuce and avocados, with a different crop highlighted each month.
County growers participating in the program include Innovative Produce, headquartered on West Main Street in Santa Maria, which operates fields mostly located west of the city, plus another off Highway 246 near Lompoc.
George Adam, who with Deborah Adam owns Innovative Produce, said his company has been involved in Farm Day and is participating in SEEAG as part of its philosophy of educating people and improving their quality of life and wellness.
The company provides thousands of pounds of produce to Foodbank of Northern Santa Barbara County each year, and Adam said Innovative Produce will provide SEEAG with samples of its produce, which runs the full gamut from strawberries, broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts and celery to leaf lettuce, romaine, cilantro and spinach.
“It’s an education effort … on nutrition and eating habits and food preparation,” he said. “A lot of times, [people] don’t know how to prepare it if they don’t know the nutritional value of the food.”
As sixth-generation farmers, Adam said they believe in getting involved when a program is shown to be effective.
“It should be a win-win for everyone,” he said of the SEEAG program, as it will benefit not only his business but also the agriculture industry as a whole as well as current and future consumers.
“It’s also important to get the message out we’re still working, despite the pandemic,” Adam added.
Other growers participating in the program include Reiter Affiliated Companies, Babé Farms, Bonipak Produce Co., Driscoll’s, Mainstreet Produce, Plantel Nurseries and California Giant Berry Farms.
SEEAG hopes to provide in-person education when students return to school campuses and is currently raising funds for a Farm Fresh Mobile Classroom van that would bring the nonprofit organization’s educators to schools for hands-on nutritional education and provide students with fresh produce from the local farms.
“Our program encourages kids to use their detective skills to learn about Santa Barbara County's local agriculture, to engage in thoughtful discussions about healthy eating, and even gets students up and dancing with their classmates and teachers,” said Kathleen Knight, SEEAG Child Wellness Initiative educator and program developer.
Lessons and activities, designed to engage students in a fun, interactive way, will teach them about the journey of our food — from seed to harvest to local markets, she said.
Students will be introduced to the “food rainbow,” made up of the different colors of fruit and vegetables, and will learn how each color benefits specific parts of the body.
They will also be told about the importance of exercise and staying active, and each student who participates will receive links to online activities for further learning.
All the programs will be offered in Spanish as well as English.
Since its founding in 2008, SEEAG has been presenting agriculture appreciation and healthy food programs to youths in Southern and Central California, with more than 60 schools and 8,000 students participating each year.
The organization launched the Ventura County Child Wellness Initiative in 2017, and a survey of kids who completed the program found 93% want to eat healthier, a spokeswoman said.
“We see the impact that the Child Wellness Initiative has had on kids in Ventura County,” said Mary Maranville, founder and chief executive officer of SEEAG. “We plan on replicating the success in Santa Barbara County.”
Series: Recent Santa Barbara County Supervisors coverage
More than 100 residents of rural Lompoc have petitioned the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors to do something about the noise from an …
The Santa Barbara County Jail population has declined since the spring protests over racial equity in the criminal justice system, continuing …
Santa Barbara County health care workers and first responders could begin receiving COVID-19 vaccinations as early as mid-December, but it mig…
Agricultural, business and residential electric service customers in Santa Maria, Solvang and unincorporated areas of northern Santa Barbara C…
Santa Barbara County is facing funding shortfalls over the next five years, even in the best of three possible scenarios, as revenues decline …
The wheels will start turning soon on a long-awaited project to help Santa Barbara County farmers develop agricultural tourism activities that…
Santa Barbara County will send a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom asking him to modify the new purple tier requirements in his Blueprint for a Safe…
A new online dashboard giving the public more data on COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County was unveiled Tuesday when the Board of Supervisors took…
Santa Barbara County’s unemployment rate has fallen to about half of its April spike brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s still runni…
Ordinance that would impose fines for violating health officer orders OK'd by Santa Barbara County supervisors on split vote
An ordinance that would allow certain Santa Barbara County personnel to issue citations leading to fines for violating county health officer o…
A consultant’s recommendations for improving cannabis permit and license application management, processing time and customer service are alre…
The Independent Redistricting Commission membership may not reflect the demographics of Santa Barbara County because age, gender and ethnicity…
Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors extended its protection for commercial tenants unable to pay rent because of COVID-19 impacts until …
The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors disagreed, in whole or in part, to all but two of the 12 findings in a highly critical grand jur…
A resolution supporting Proposition 15, which would change the way property taxes are currently assessed on commercial and industrial properti…
Santa Barbara County finished the 2019-20 fiscal year with its general fund $3.8 million in the black, although the surplus was considerably l…
Work is expected to begin soon on developing a long-awaited ordinance to allow Santa Barbara County farms and ranches to host overnight guests…
Attitudes toward the state’s new COVID-19 metrics, county risk classification and blueprint to reopening the economy were divided on the Santa…
County health officer orders would become law and police and other designated officers could issue citations and fines against individuals who…
Santa Barbara County will use reserve funds and issue certificates of participation to pay for upgrading the Laguna County Sanitation District…
Supervisors voted 4-1, with 1st District Supervisor Das Williams dissenting, to approve the business operations and neighborhood compatibility…
Santa Barbara County needs more data tracking in jail population reduction, criminal justice heads say
Santa Barbara County’s criminal justice leaders, speaking at a special Board of Supervisors meeting Thursday, supported expanding diversion pr…
Scoresheets for evaluating applicants for a limited number of cannabis retail storefront licenses will be considered Tuesday when the Santa Ba…
The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors this week approved Land Use and Development Code ordinance amendments in an effort to resolve so…
Santa Barbara County’s process of regulating the cannabis industry was denounced by the 2020 grand jury in a scathing report that says supervi…
More than 90 people told the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors and staff that more must be done to address racism and inequalities in …
A total of $500,000 in unallocated funds was set aside to address public demands for reform of the criminal justice system by the Santa Barbar…
Public safety funding will increase $20.5 million over the amount budgeted for the current fiscal year after the Santa Barbara County Board of…
The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday called for an end to systematic racism and supported peaceful protests in the wake of…
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.