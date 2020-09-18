Grace Rose Farm of Santa Ynez raising funds, awareness for Alzheimer's

During the month of September, Grace Rose Farm in Santa Ynez will donate 25% of all proceeds from the purchase of Love Song roses to benefit the Alzheimer's Association.
Husband/wife duo and Grace Rose Farm owners Ryan and Graci Poulson announced on Sept. 1 the reason behind their monthlong fundraising efforts.
"This weekend marked five years since my dad passed from Alzheimer’s," Ryan Poulson explained. "He was a larger than life character — funny, kind, gentle, humble, caring, loving, supportive, encouraging, chivalrous and so much more. My time with him was cut way too short, but I am forever grateful that I got to call him dad."
In honor of Poulson's father and those affected by Alzheimer’s or dementia, the couple said, they selected the Love Song rose for its mauve-lavender color, which also represents the Alzheimer's organization's thematic purple color.
Funds raised will help the Alzheimer’s Association continue to provide care and support to local families while advancing critical research for treatment and prevention.
As his father's memory and health declined, Poulson recalled that his mother relied on the support system provided by the Alzheimer’s Association.
"This is a wonderful organization that is fighting to eliminate the disease through research while also providing care and support for all that are affected," he said.
Grace Rose Farm of Santa Ynez was launched in 2018 to honor Graci Paulson's grandmother, Grace, who once tended to her own rose garden.
For more information, visit gracerosefarm.com
Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News.
