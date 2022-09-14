The heat wave that baked northern Santa Barbara County for two weeks has caused wine grapes to mature sooner than usual and pushed the harvest up by a couple of weeks, but overall, the quality of the grapes seems high even if the yield is low, vintners said.

The minimal rain that fell over the weekend from the remnants of Hurricane Kay off Southern California also had a minimal impact on the grapes, some said.

“Hot weather accelerates the grapes’ maturity, it pushes the sugar up, and the harvest will be a couple of weeks early,” said Kevin Merrill, a vineyard manager with Mesa Vineyard Management.

0
0
0
0
0