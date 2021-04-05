Joe Garcia: Aromatic terpenes found in strawberries, wine, cannabis

Have you ever stepped outside and smelled the roses? Have you ever been on an evening walk or hike and been taken over by the soothing scent of eucalyptus? Perhaps you have driven by a field of strawberries or broccoli and may have found the smells attractive or repulsive.

Congratulations, you’ve experienced terpenes!

Terpenes contain a class of naturally occurring hydrocarbons that create a distinct smell and taste; they are composites that regulate the scent of many herbs, plants and even some animals. Some distinct terpene aromas can be found in eucalyptus, lavender, rosemary, lemons, pine trees, strawberries and oranges — and even in soothing essential oils found at home.

The aromatic compounds also can be found in some animals as a oily or waxy substance, like fish oil, and the yellow pigment in fish scales, feathers, egg yolk and butter fat.

Let’s not forget, of course, that terpenes also are present in wines and cannabis and regulate the taste and smell of these products.

+2 Joe Garcia: Santa Barbara County cannabis industry blooms despite pandemic Despite economic challenges posed by the ongoing health crisis, city taxes incurred by Lompoc's open-market cannabis industry — which go into the city's general fund that primarily funds police and fire — added a total of $983,000 in revenue in 2020, $533, 513 more than initial projections.

Terpenes perform a fundamental role in the health of plants. In some plants, terpenes can attract insects like butterflies and bees to aid in the pollination process. In other plants, however, terpenes may act and cause a strong reaction against plant predators, such as foraging animals, pests and insects.

Terpenes also can act as part of the plant’s immune system by helping to ward off diseases. In some cases, they even can help plants recover from damage.

When it comes to manufacturing products from terpenes, manufacturers extract individual terpenes and add them to products to create the flavors and scents of many everyday products that we enjoy, such as perfumes, personal products and even foods.