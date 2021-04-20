Joe Garcia: It’s 420, International Cannabis Day

It’s that time of the season when cannabis enthusiasts celebrate everything that is cannabis. But what exactly does the term 420 (or 4:20, 4/20) mean?

It has a number of meanings, myths and messages interwoven into pop culture. However, the term most generally refers to cannabis culture and the consumption of cannabis.

In layman's terms, if it’s 4:20, it’s time to get high.

The term 420 has many sprouts in the rumor mill in terms of origin and use that include reference by police as a marijuana violation code.

That said, the most accepted cannabis folklore related to its origins began 50 years ago at a Louis Pasteur statue outside of San Rafael High School in Northern California, where a group of teenagers known as “the Waldos,” — a reference to their typical hangout spot at a wall — would meet at 4:20 p.m. to partake in a daily toke of the devil’s lettuce.

According to an interview with HuffPost, a Waldos member’s brother was a close friend of Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh. Soon, the Waldos began to hang out with Grateful Dead followers known as Deadheads and the term began to spread. It wasn’t long before the Grateful Dead picked up the reference and planted the term into cannabis history and pop culture.

While 4:20 might be the honorary time to light up every day, the date April 20 (4/20) has become the official day to celebrate the history of cannabis culture. The ultimate way to celebrate is to light up at 4:20 p.m. on 4/20.

While there is a lot to celebrate on 4/20, the celebrations shoot from the shadows of a dark history of prohibition. While many visit dispensaries for huge discounts or attend gatherings to light up, 420 isn’t always about the celebration.