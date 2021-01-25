Joe Garcia: Santa Barbara County cannabis industry blooms despite pandemic

A new year brings with it new ideas, new goals and new opportunities for growth. With Santa Barbara County positioning itself to be the de facto Southern California cannabis capital, opportunities abound and I'm excited to write this new monthly column, "Flower to the People," focusing on the subject of cannabis.

The column will mainly highlight educational and informational topics about the plant that has been in the spotlight of scrutiny for nearly a century.

Additionally, it will reflect on current events and political decisions in Santa Barbara County that affect the legalization and regulation of cannabis policies and their economic impact. The column will further advance the discussion for protections to safe access for patients and consumers.

Over the past four years, I have had the distinct privilege of working with and leading a wide and diverse coalition of pro-cannabis supporters from our communities to accomplish social change demanded by voters.

Our platform was created after a majority of California voters approved Proposition 64 in 2016, including a 57% majority of voters in the city of Lompoc. Our voices were elevated on this platform when city officials, with the backing of former Mayor, Bob Lingl, introduced a shameful ordinance to ban adult use of recreational cannabis, contrary to the will of the voters.