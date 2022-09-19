Agricultural operations around Santa Maria Valley opened their gates to crowds of people who turned out Saturday to see where and how the produce they eat is grown, prepared and packaged during the fourth Santa Barbara County Farm Day.

More than a dozen farms and related ag businesses hosted the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the event that carried the theme “Meet all the hands that feed you.”

In addition to touring some of the facilities to see how they operate, visitors were able to taste free samples of products and even take home fresh produce from onsite farmers markets.

