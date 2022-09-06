Mosby Winery and Vineyard has been renamed Vega Vineyard & Farm after being purchased by local restaurateurs Karen and Jimmy Loizides in April. Part of the property will reopen to the public on Sept. 28.
Executive chef Brooke Stockwell of K'Syrah Catering & Events, left, with K'Syrah owners chef Demetri "Jimmy" Loizides and his wife, Karen Loizides, pose during the 2019 Women Winemakers event held in downtown Solvang.
The entrance to Mosby Winery in Buellton is pictured prior to its acquisition by local restaurateurs Karen and Jimmy Loizides who have since renamed the 212-acre property Vega Vineyard & Farm.
Contributed, Realtor.com
The reopening, set for Wednesday, Sept. 28, is part of a phased launch where guests are invited to an al fresco wine-tasting experience with multiple seating areas overlooking the vineyards.
The Loizideses named the 212-acre property Vega Vineyard & Farm as a nod to its beginnings as Rancho La Vega in 1853, when Dr. Roman de la Cuesta — the first doctor in the Santa Ynez Valley — and his wife, Michaela Cota, the daughter of Francisco Cota of neighboring Rancho Santa Rosa, constructed the property’s original 13-room adobe house along the south bank of the Santa Ynez River.
The vineyard, which was founded and planted by the late Bill Mosby in 1977, features 21 acres of vines. Some Italian varietals include sangiovese, dolcetto, pinot grigio, nebbiolo and sagrantino.
According to reports, the winery produces around 5,000 cases annually, spanning 20 different wines.
Listing agent Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties shows the property was acquired for $7 million on April 22 in a sale that included rights to all wine inventory, use of the brand name, farming and winery equipment, as well as ownership of the on-site, three-bedroom, one-bathroom carriage home that is currently used as a private residence.
The Loizideses earlier this year sold newer restaurant Sear Steakhouse in Solvang, and have owned and operated local businesses Maverick Saloon and K’Syrah Catering and Events.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.