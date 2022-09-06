Mosby Winery & Vineyard in Buellton was recently sold to local restaurateurs Karen and Jimmy Loizides who are set to partially reopen the refreshed property they've renamed Vega Vineyard & Farm

The reopening, set for Wednesday, Sept. 28, is part of a phased launch where guests are invited to an al fresco wine-tasting experience with multiple seating areas overlooking the vineyards.

The Loizideses named the 212-acre property Vega Vineyard & Farm as a nod to its beginnings as Rancho La Vega in 1853, when Dr. Roman de la Cuesta — the first doctor in the Santa Ynez Valley — and his wife, Michaela Cota, the daughter of Francisco Cota of neighboring Rancho Santa Rosa, constructed the property’s original 13-room adobe house along the south bank of the Santa Ynez River.

021219 Women Winemakers 3

Executive chef Brooke Stockwell of K'Syrah Catering & Events, left, with K'Syrah owners chef Demetri "Jimmy" Loizides and his wife, Karen Loizides, pose during the 2019 Women Winemakers event held in downtown Solvang.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0