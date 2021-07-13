Alma Rosa Winery on July 24 will host its second "Peace of Mind: 10,000 Steps in the Right Direction" event to raise awareness and money for mental health research and treatment.

Participants are invited to walk a 4.3-mile course that includes three rigorous quarter-mile inclines across Alma Rosa's 628-acre estate located in Santa Barbara County's Sta. Rita Hills near Buellton.

The vineyard walk totals just under 10,000 steps, with the highest point of the walk being approximately 800 feet in elevation, a winery spokesman said.

Last year, the walk was held virtually due to the pandemic and raised $144,000, said the spokesman, noting that proceeds this year will be divided between two beneficiary nonprofits, Mental Wellness Center of Santa Barbara County and One Mind.

The cost to register is $50 per person. Donations in excess can be donated to a beneficiary of the donor's choice.

To register online, visit runsignup.com/Race/Register/?raceId=110231

For more information about Alma Rosa Winery and the event, go to www.almarosawinery.com.

