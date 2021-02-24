Merso Labs, 'gatekeeper' for the cannabis industry, pivots to COVID-19 testing

Dispensaries may be considered the face of the cannabis industry given their daily interaction with the public, however an entity less visible but arguably the most important part of the supply chain remains hard at work amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cannabis testing laboratories such as Merso Labs in Lompoc are accredited and regulated by the California Bureau of Cannabis Control (BCC) under a Type 8 license, which allows them to test cannabis products before they reach dispensaries to be sold to consumers.

About the same time Merso Labs began offering its specialized services to the local community, COVID-19 hit.

“At first, I didn’t think the coronavirus would have much impact, that it would pass,” said Kaleb Asfaha, CEO of Merso Labs.

After some time, however, he began to think differently about the coronavirus.

“It didn’t happen immediately, but after awhile I started to notice that the people that I would see daily, who would pass by walking their dogs or were just out in the community — I didn’t see people out like before.”

So, Asfaha took action.

With permission from state and local officials, and through a coordinated effort with the city of Lompoc, Merso Labs on Dec. 24 began offering COVID-19 testing at the Dick DeWees Community Center every Thursday through the end of January.