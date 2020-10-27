Miller Family Wine honors everyday heroes with special Smashberry campaign

Miller Family Wine Co. is partnering with global marketplace Shop for Heroes to release the limited edition Smashberry Heroes red wine, created to commemorate the heroes of today, from military service members and wounded warriors to health-care workers, teachers and other essential workers who make a difference in people’s lives.

The specialty wine is presented in branded commemorative wooden cylindrical packaging that can be personalized and inscribed with a dedication to the hero in one’s life.

“We are thrilled to release this limited edition bottling of Smashberry, which was created to not only honor all the heroic people making a real difference but to also support those in our service industry who may be facing difficulties providing for their children during these challenging times,” said Nicholas Miller, vice president of sales and marketing. “We are grateful to have partnered with Shop for Heroes to offer this special wine and to be able to donate proceeds to support CORE’s great cause.”

Smashberry Heroes is described as a red blend of predominantly cabernet sauvignon, syrah and merlot from Paso Robles. The fruit-forward blend showcases notes of raspberry and cassis, with a sweet black grape character and round finish, according to a spokesperson.

Miller Family Wine Co. of Santa Maria acquires Butternut brand Miller Family Wine Company announced its recent acquisition of BNA Wine Group’s portfolio of wines, which according to a company spokeswoman, includes the award-winning Butternut brand, Volunteer, Humble Pie and The Rule labels.

The special release is available for purchase in two-, three- and six-pack bundles starting at $80. The campaign helps raise money and awareness for Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE), a nationally recognized nonprofit founded by industry veterans to provide financial support to service industry families struggling due to a medical crisis, injury or natural disaster.