Monty Roberts named Equine Industry Vision award finalist by American Horse Publications

Local horseman and founder of Flag Is Up Farms and Join-Up International Monty Roberts has been named 2020 Equine Industry Vision Award finalist by American Horse Publications (AHP) and Zoetis animal health company.
Out of 12 nominees, four finalists were selected, Roberts being one of them.
“The recognition of the Equine Industry Vision Award winner is important to AHP members and the equine media industry,” said American Horse Publications Executive Director Chris Brune.
Brune said although the award ceremony will not be held in person this year due to the cancellation of the 2020 AHP Equine Media Conference in Lexington, Kentucky amid the global pandemic, a winner will be announced via a video presentation on May 29.
The winner will receive a trophy created by master artisan Peter Wayne Yenawine.
Judged by a six-member committee, nominees are selected by performance in relation to their unique achievements and demonstration of the following attributes and abilities: 1) vision and innovation of a true pioneer; 2) leadership, commitment, dedication and willingness to serve; 3) original and effective ideas and/or products, services, programs; 4) high moral, ethical and professional standards.
Jeannie Jeffery, vice president of the Zoetis said the company is proud to continue sponsoring the Equine Industry Vision Award which recognizes those who have made a profound impact on the equine industry.
The award has been presented every year since 2002.
A new group of miniature foals are out in the fields with their mothers at Quicksilver Ranch near Los Olivos, bringing joy to passersby.
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.
