New county figures prompt possible reduction in proposed wine fee to 1%

In a mass-email distributed to the vintner body on Feb. 29, Laslett explained two options.

The first is to reduce the proposed 2% assessment on all California DTC sales to 1%. The second option retains the initial 2% assessment but excludes wine club members, arguably a vital asset to wine business.

Laslett notes that the latter is the more complicated option for all parties given that the structure cannot be audited against sales tax records by a third party and would require self-reporting, an extra bookkeeping task that could potentially pose a challenge.

The email explains that a survey will soon be sent to vintners countywide that will include exact budgets, plan features, and general pros and cons for each option. Vintners will be asked to state their option preference.

Laslett said a third option will soon be released to the vintners for consideration as well, but did not have details.

"Part of what we're trying to do is to understand the concerns about the (Preserve) and address them," she said. "Ironically, this delay has given us an opportunity to go back and revisit the structure of the [Preserve] and try and create one that works for as many people as possible."