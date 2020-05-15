Pioneer Santa Barbara County winery's request to use offsite grapes may trigger look at ordinances

However, Planning and Development Director Lisa Plowman in February determined findings could not be made for seven of 18 criteria used to show it would substantially conform to the conditions of the original permit.

Planner Delaney Roney told the commission the modification would substantially change the scope and intent of the permit, would likely have an impact on Foxen Canyon Road that was not analyzed in the initial negative environmental declaration and was an operational change to a specific limitation, among other things.

But consultant Lisa Bodrogi of Cuvée Connections disagreed.

“We are not asking for any changes to our operation,” she said, adding the concern in 1977 was that using grapes grown elsewhere would not support local agriculture.

“The intent of the county … was to bolster robust processing capacity based on wine grapes grown in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties,” she said.

Bodrogi said the company had conducted a traffic study that found the change would have only minimal impact on Foxen Canyon Road, and she noted the winery had no complaints or zoning violations over its 43-year history.

