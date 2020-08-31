Previously postponed Ag Innovations Conference rescheduled in virtual format

UC Cooperative Extension’s fourth Ag Innovations Conference: Comprehensive Crop Care, postponed from an earlier date, will be held in a virtual format Sept. 15 and 16, a UC spokesman said.
Entomology and Biologicals adviser Surendra Dara will host the conference from 8 a.m. to noon each day.
The conference aimed at growers and those involved in pest control will cover multiple topics from artificial intelligence in agriculture and forecasting crop health to identifying a pest and integrated pest management.
A total of 16 experts are scheduled to present the various topics over the course of two days.
In addition to regulatory updates, the conference will include short presentations from sponsoring industry partners, the spokesman said.
A complete agenda, with topics and speakers, is available at https://ucanr.edu/sites/PSU/files/333563.pdf.
Continuing education credit of up to 2 units have been approved by the Department of Pesticide Regulation, provided participants pass a final exam, and credit for up to 4.5 units is pending approval from Certified Crop Advisors.
A fee of $50 is charged to cover event coordination, but those who have already registered and paid the fee for the postponed conference need not pay again, the spokesman said.
To register, visit https://ucanr.edu/survey/survey.cfm?surveynumber=31964.
For more information, call the UC Cooperative Extension office at 805-781-5940.
