The Santa Barbara County Fair will come roaring back to its pre-pandemic level of fun and entertainment when it opens Wednesday at the Santa Maria Fairpark, serving up popular fair foods, thrilling the adventurous with carnival rides and kicking off a series of concerts paying tribute to some favorite performers.
The Fairpark and city of Santa Maria have teamed up to make it easier and cheaper to enjoy the fair’s “Salute to Agriculture” with reduced-price admission tickets on certain days and a free shuttle connecting the city’s bus service with the front gates on South Thornburg Street, said Rebecca Barks, public relations and sponsorship coordinator for the Fairpark.
Once inside, fairgoers will find attractions like Helm & Sons Amusement Carnival, Cook’s Racing Pigs, a petting zoo, Chef Landry’s Cajun Comedy Show, the SUN Extreme Sports Zone, the Raw Hide Train, balloon man Skip Banks and comedian hypnotist Tyzen.
“We have a Kiddie Kave, a whole building converted into a kid zone for ages 5 to 8,” Barks said, explaining the Fountain Pavilion will offer arcade games for young children, soft toys, pint-size bikes and other fun activities.
“We also have a Locals Market, presented by Toyota of Santa Maria, with 13 local vendors … in the Convention Center,” she added, where products will include honey, items from Sisquoc Baking Co., Monkey Spit hot sauce and seasonings and other specialty items.
When it comes to food, many of the favorites from previous years will be back, ranging from Old West Cinnamon Rolls and Giant Cones to pizza and burritos and “just about any sugar sweetness” deep fried, Barks said.
“For the concerts, we’re doing something a little different this year,” she said. “We’re doing all tributes this year, which should be really fun.”
The free Michelob Ultra Concert Series will open Wednesday with Kings of Queen, a Queen tribute band.
Opening Day will also offer 5 Before 5 specials, when from 3 to 5 p.m. all admissions will be $5, which will be repeated Thursday.
Santa Maria Regional Transit will provide free trolley rides from the Vallarta/Harbor Freight bus stop on Broadway to the admission gate on Thornburg Street from 2 to 11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The trolley will make pickups about every 15 or 20 minutes, a city spokesman said.
Thursday’s evening concert will feature Garth Guy and Shades of Shania playing tributes to country music stars Garth Brooks and Shania Twain.
Friday is Agriculture & Cattleman’s Day, sponsored by Gold Coast Toyota Dealers, and the start of the Junior Livestock Show and Auction, when youths ages 6 to 11 will be admitted free all day.
Probably because many youths didn’t raise fair animals during the pandemic, the fair has seen fewer entries than in previous years.
“We have had as many as 1,200 exhibitors [and] animals,” Barks said. “This year we are closer to 600.”
But the quality of the livestock is expected to be just as high as in the past.
“These kids truly are in it [for] the love of it and wanting to participate for more than just financial gain,” she added.
Motocross exhibitions will be staged Friday and Saturday night in the Michelob Ultra Minetti Arena, and the Friday evening concert will feature performances by Journey Revisited and Def Leppard Revisited on the Main Stage.
Saturday is Military and Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, sponsored by Mechanics Banks, when all military and law enforcement personnel with valid IDs will be admitted free.
The Junior Livestock Auction will conclude Saturday, when the Main Stage show will be a “date-night concert” featuring tributes to Luke Bryan and Kenny Chesney.
Sunday, the fair will wrap up with Fiesta Day, highlighted by the Hispanic concert starting at 2 p.m. in the Michelob Ultra Minetti Arena.
Kiddie Kave, the RAHA Freestyle Motocross Shows and the Hispanic concert all require separate tickets.