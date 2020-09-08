Santa Barbara County Route One Farmers Market earns nonprofit status

Route One Farmers Market, located in Vandenberg Village, recently was granted a nonprofit status that will enable the organization to strengthen its ties to local program partners and serve a greater number of people.

Founder and market manager Shelby Wild filed the tax-exempt application in December, with support from the Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization, and was notified of its approval in late June.

Wild explained that the new nonprofit status will further embolden collaborative work with Santa Barbara County’s Cal Fresh Healthy Living office, as well as UC Cal-Fresh Support and the Ecology Center of Berkeley, with whom they teamed up to offer the Market Match Program to patrons.

"We’re excited to continue to grow our efforts in community food access and supporting local farmers," she said.

Keeping with its mission to increase accessibility of local, sustainably grown food, Route One also adopted The California Market Match program over the summer in celebration of its one-year anniversary.

The supplemental program, launched on June 14, aims to double low-income shoppers’ buying power and access to fresh produce.

“As a smaller market, we are thrilled with the feedback that shoppers are pleased with the options of goods and produce available," Wild said. "We really want to curate the amount, quality and variety of the market’s selection of produce — both to offer the best to our community and keep sales equitable for our vendors."