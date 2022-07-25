Strawberries remained Santa Barbara County’s king of crops, wine grapes climbed back to No. 3 after falling from second to fifth in 2020, and the county’s entire agricultural output rose 5% from the previous year, according to the 2021 Agricultural Production Report.
County Agricultural Commissioner Cathleen Fisher released the summary of agricultural acreage, production and gross value statistics, commonly referred to as the Crop Report, on Monday.
Fisher said the 24-page report shows 2021 is a year “to be celebrated by our farmers and ranchers,” as the total value of the county’s agricultural products rose by nearly $99 million from the 2020 total to $1.9 billion.
“This is a significant accomplishment considering 2021 continued to have its challenges with ongoing impacts from COVID-19, drought and supply distribution issues at California’s local ports,” Fisher said in her introduction to the report.
Among the county’s top 10 commodities, strawberries remained No. 1 with a total value of $849.7 million.
“It was a good year for strawberries — as well as blackberries,” said Matthew Maiten, deputy agricultural commissioner. “Summer strawberry planting is going up. Prices are increasing, which is enticing growers to increase their acreage.”
Blackberries rose from the No. 10 spot in 2020 to No. 8 at $65.5 million in 2021.
Maiten said part of that could be attributed to fewer COVID-19 impacts in 2021 and the fact that the county is receiving more data from the large berry growers than in the past.
“What we’re hearing from the big growers is that they’re growing more blackberries than blueberries now,” he said, noting blueberries have a higher winter cost and are more difficult to harvest.
Nursery products moved up from No. 4 to No. 2 at $119.1 million.
Wine grapes recover
In 2020, wine grapes fell out of the top four county crops for the first time since 1995, falling from No. 2 to No. 5, but in 2021 they moved back into the top four at just under $105.2 million.
“Harvested acres have increased and the yield per acre increased,” Maiten explained, adding that the weather that year was moderate. “It seems the weather during ripening was ideal.”
He noted there were no wildfires, no frosts and no extreme heat, and mornings were cool with ample fog.
Two varietals were far and away the leaders in wine grape values — chardonnay at almost $31.5 million, followed by pinot noir at a little more than $30.5 million.
Syrah was No. 3 at almost $8.8 million, with sauvignon blanc next at a little less than $7.7 million. Merlot was lowest among 11 varietals with a value of $887,000.
Cauliflower fell from No. 2 to No. 5 with a value of about $80.3 million, and broccoli dropped from No. 3 to No. 4 at a value of almost $101.4 million.
Other notable one-year shifts in the top 10 included avocados sliding from No. 6 to No. 10 with a value of $50.7 million.
“Avocados are a cyclical crop and dependent on the weather,” Maiten said, pointing out the 2021 crop had a lower yield and brought a lower price per ton than the previous year. “2020 was a higher production year because in 2019 we got a lot of rain. The 2020 weather affected 2021 with less rain.”
Leaf lettuce and head lettuce each picked up one position, going from Nos. 7 and 8 to Nos. 6 and 7, respectively.
The leaf lettuce crop was valued at almost $75.9 million, and the head lettuce total value was just under $74.1 million. Celery held on to the No. 9 spot with a value of $62.3 million.
The report showed county agricultural operations exported products to 6,447 countries, with Canada the No. 1 destination, followed by Japan and Saudi Arabia.
Cucumbers topped the list for Canadians, with celery leading in Japan. Strawberries were the top crop for Saudi Arabia — as well as Kuwait and United Arab Emirates, which were fourth and fifth on the export list.
A wider view
The 2021 Crop Report goes beyond the cut-and-dried statistics for the county’s various agricultural commodities by taking brief looks at such issues as the impacts from global supply chain problems, organic farming, farmers markets, sustainable agriculture and pest interception.
A total of 96 A-rated pests — those known to cause economic damage and subject to enforcement actions — were discovered by inspectors, with 29 lesser snow scale contamination found.
A new development outlined in the report is the Ag Pass that allows agriculturists to enter areas otherwise closed to the public by wildfires, so they can feed and water livestock, and that provides firefighters with information on structures, access roads and water sources.
The report is produced by the Agriculture/Weights and Measures Department, so it also includes a report on inspections of weighing and measuring devices.
In 2021, the Weights and Measures staff investigated 31 consumer complaints and certified 4,518 domestic utility water submeters for use.
Among other devices, the department inspected 2,771 gas pump meters, 1,157 computing/counter scales, 1,090 vapor, water and electric submeters, 437 platform scales, 180 water vending machines and 149 jewelry scales.