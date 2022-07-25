Strawberries remained Santa Barbara County’s king of crops, wine grapes climbed back to No. 3 after falling from second to fifth in 2020, and the county’s entire agricultural output rose 5% from the previous year, according to the 2021 Agricultural Production Report.

County Agricultural Commissioner Cathleen Fisher released the summary of agricultural acreage, production and gross value statistics, commonly referred to as the Crop Report, on Monday.

Fisher said the 24-page report shows 2021 is a year “to be celebrated by our farmers and ranchers,” as the total value of the county’s agricultural products rose by nearly $99 million from the 2020 total to $1.9 billion.

