Santa Maria blueberry farm open for picking

050720 U-Pick Blueberry Farm

The family-friendly, small-scale farm located at 3665 Dominion Road in Santa Maria offers both pesticide-free blueberries and strawberries for the picking.

Santa Maria-based farm, U-Pick Blueberries, has announced their fruit-picking season has officially begun. 

Social distancing protocols are asked to be observed.

The company announced their strawberry-picking season opener to be April 15 and two days later, blueberries were ready for harvesting. 

Blueberry U-Pick season runs through July.

The farm is open daily, Monday-Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., though hours of operation may vary as berries are available.

For more information, visit youpickberries.com or contact the farm at 805- 260-0497.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

