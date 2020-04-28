Santa Ynez Valley farmer, cattleman Larry Saarloos succumbs to horseback riding injures

"Larry woke one morning to see a cool layer of fog filling the canyon, he felt the midday sun on his neck, he listened to the wind turn the windmill blades each day coming from the same direction, and then he did what every good farmer does. He waited, he watched, he felt, and he listened. Day after day, week after week, year after year. Then like a great farmer, he picked up his shovel and got to work. And get to work he did."