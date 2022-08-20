An interactive map of participants in this year’s Santa Barbara County Farm Day has now been posted online with links to sign up for locations that require advance registration for public visits.
The nonprofit Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture has scheduled the fourth annual Farm Day for Saturday, Sept. 17, and so far 13 growers and agriculture-related companies have signed up to participate, a SEEAG spokeswoman said.
“Meet All the Hands That Feed You” is the theme for this year’s open farm tours that will be offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day.
Members of the public can use the online map to plan their own itinerary, said Mary Maranville, founder and president of SEEAG.
“So often, when we buy fresh fruits and vegetables, we don’t think how they’re grown,” Maranville said. “Hundreds of people are involved in growing, harvesting and shipping citrus, berries and vegetables to market.
“Santa Maria Valley farmers grow produce that is distributed all over the world,” she added. “We’re very fortunate we have the opportunity to hear their stories and see firsthand how the growing process works.”
In addition to farm tours, visitors can hear local farmers talk about their operations and the challenges facing their industry, join free agricultural-related activities, buy produce direct from the source at on-site farmers markets and pick up items being given away at some locations.
Participating growers include Hancock College Agriculture and Viticulture & Enology Program, Babé Farms, Bejo Seeds, Bonipak Produce, Engel & Gray Harvest Blend Compost and JB Dewar.
Also signed up to participate are Las Cumbres Ranch, Santa Maria Joint Union High School District’s Mark Richardson Career Technical Education Center and Agricultural Farm, Plantel Nurseries and Reiter Affiliated Companies.
Rounding out the list of participants are Primus Labs, Rancho Laguna Farms and Riverbench Vineyard & Winery, which all require registration.
“How do farmers provide fresh, wholesome, nutritious fruits and vegetables to consumers?” asked Brett Ferini, ranch manager at Rancho Laguna Farms. “It all starts with people, soil and water. Come to Farm Day to see how so many people bring together all the elements to provide us with the foods we love.”
For the most recent list of participants and to see what they’ll be offering, plan an itinerary and sign up with those requiring registration, visit https://santabarbaracountyfarmday.com.