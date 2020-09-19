'Share a common soul': Alisos Canyon becomes Santa Barbara County's 7th designated AVA

The Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau and Treasury on Aug. 25 moved to establish Santa Barbara County's seventh American Viticultural Area (AVA) wine appellation, Alisos Canyon, located three miles south of Los Alamos off Highway 101.

The ruling, effective Sept. 24, will give vintners who are situated in the designated AVA corridor the green light to adjust their product labels for advertising purposes, said agency spokesman Tom Hogue.

For the Alisos Canyon wine label to be used, at least 85% of wine must be derived from grapes grown within the area, among other conditions, according to the agency's published report.

"When you get one of these established, there's a bit of a cache because a lot goes into the process," said Hogue, referring to the tedious AVA petition process. "Ultimately you're making a change to the regulation."

Local winemakers Noah Rowles, owner of Dovecote Estate Winery, located on the old Thompson Vineyard within the Alisos Canyon AVA, and Wes Hagen, brand ambassador for J. Wilkes Wines in the Santa Maria Valley, initiated the petition process in early 2017. And Rowles said it was no easy task.

"The government insists on an overwhelming collection of objective evidence before they will even consider a petition," he said. "Interestingly, the wines themselves aren’t able to be used as supporting data — the area must stand on its own unique and distinguishable merits. So when an AVA is approved, people in the wine industry know it is something worth learning about."