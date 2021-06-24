Registration is underway for the 12th annual Santa Maria Strawberry Field Day to be presented by UC Cooperative Extension as a virtual Zoom event from 8 to 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, July 14.
Participants will hear about the latest in strawberry research from University of California, government and industry representatives, said Surendra Dara, entomology and biologicals adviser for UC Cooperative Extension in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.
In addition to Dara, speakers will include Cooperative Extension representatives Mark Bolda for Santa Cruz and Monterey counties, Chris Greer for San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties and Oleg Daugovish for Ventura County.
Other speakers will include Akif Eskalen from UC Davis, Lottie Martin from the Santa Barbara County Agriculture Commissioner’s Office, Kyle Cobb from Advanced.farm and Dave Peck from Manzanita Berry Farms.
The program will not be recorded. The full agenda can be viewed at http://ucanr.edu/2021strawberryfieldday.
Registration costs $10 until July 7, when it will increase to $15. To register, visit http://ucanr.edu/registerstrawberryfieldday.
For more information, contact the UC Agriculture and Natural Resources Support Unit at 530-750-1361 or anrprogramsupport@ucanr.edu.