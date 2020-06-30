'Sky's the limit with him': Late Lompoc winemaker, Steve Arrowood, remembered by family

"After he passed, I still had hope. I [thought], 'This isn't real. He's going to walk in,'" Kyle said, sitting beside a watery-eyed Layne, describing his dad as larger-than-life.

Arrowood held fast thanks to a pharmaceutical drug released months after his diagnosis, but mostly, his family believes his ceaseless positivity is what brought him this far.

"He never complained — even to me. Never ever, ever, ever," said Caryn. "And if you were to think about how much positive energy was coming out instead of negative — because it takes energy to be negative — you would think, 'You're not that sick.'"

Arrowood's condition was kept secret at his request, because he simply didn't want to think about it or have others treat him any differently.

"It was easy for me to lie because I was lying for him, I wasn't lying for me," said Kyle.

Those kept in the dark included the closest to him.

"I thought my parents were going to be mad, or that some people were going to be upset that he didn't confide in them," Caryn said. "But they just considered it a gift. They didn't have to worry about it — or him."