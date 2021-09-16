Solvang Farmer Pumpkin Patch will open to the public on Thursday, Sept. 30, officially kicking off fall time in the Santa Ynez Valley.

The family-owned-and-operated agricultural adventure includes a selection of oversized, multicolored gourds for purchase and an updated corn maze design for participants who dare find their way through. In addition to a 10-acre corn maze, a smaller children's maze will be available to young adventurers.

Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week, from Sept. 30 until Oct. 31.

Both the pumpkin patch and maze are located at 1000 Alamo Pintado Road in Solvang.

For more information, visit Solvang Farmer Pumpkin Patch on Facebook and Instagram or contact 805-331-1948.