Solvang Farmers Market relocates to Copenhagen Drive

Solvang's downtown Farmers Market has moved from First Street to the area of Copenhagen Drive recently closed off to vehicular traffic.

Beginning today, Wednesday, June 17 and through at least July 4, the weekly outdoor market will be located on the temporarily-closed-to-traffic sections of Copenhagen Drive, between between Alisal Road and Second Street, according to the City of Solvang.

The City said that the temporary relocation is largely in response to traffic congestion experienced during last Wednesday's farmers market that, for the first time, ran concurrent with the Copenhagen Street closure which was introduced by Solvang’s new Marketing & Tourism Steering Committee to provide downtown businesses with a socially distant layout during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moving forward, farmers market vendors are being asked to park their vehicles in the City parking lot off of Copenhagen Drive, behind the Visitor's Center. First Street will remain open to traffic.

Solvang to close Copenhagen Drive to vehicular traffic in support of small business With the exception of intersecting cross-streets, Copenhagen drive will be closed to vehicles and opened to foot traffic from Alisal Road to Second Street.