Solvang horse training event 'The Movement' goes virtual June 21-23

Due to COVID-19 travel restrictions still in effect, Solvang's horse event "The Movement" which attracts global attendees, has announced it will go virtual with its three-day seminar usually held in person at Flag Is Up Farms in Solvang.

“So many people wrote and requested we not cancel, if at all possible, we knew we needed to get creative and find a way not to disappoint," explained Monty Roberts, a local horseman and founder of the event. "The presenters were equally enthusiastic about staying the course. All of them that could travel to us ... are going to be there with me, social distancing of course. The others will be live from their locations, too."

Roberts said he will keep with tradition and use the round pen at his well-known ranch to hold live demonstrations for virtual attendees.