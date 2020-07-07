Students of Central Coast farmworkers awarded $21,500 in college scholarships

The agricultural nonprofit Vineyard Team has this year awarded $21,500 in scholarships to 12 undergraduate students entering or already attending college. The recipients are the children of Central Coast farmworkers and are first-generation college students, according to the Atascadero-based organization.

The organization, which promotes sustainable wine growing practices throughout the region, launched the scholarship program in 2015. The program is funded by over 300 regional vineyard and winery members.

“Thanks to the generous donation from Vineyard Team winery members, we were fortunate to be able to offer so many scholarships during a time when funding is scarce due to the pandemic,” said Vineyard Team Executive Director Kris Beal.

Illustrating the importance of her Vineyard Team scholarship, Maria Contreras, a 2019 scholarship recipient and current student at Cuesta College, reported that the education assistance she received last year was a big help that took much of the financial burden off her parents' backs. Contreras used the scholarship to help pay for school materials and fees, which allowed her to work fewer hours and focus more on school.

“I come from a family of five and I’m the first in my family to attend college,” Contreras wrote in her scholarship application.