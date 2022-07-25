Santa Barbara County’s Agriculture Production Report for 2021 is a far cry from the vast majority of other crop reports in the Agriculture/Weights and Measures Department archives, which span 105 years since 1916.

The report released Monday is a 24-page, full-color report filled with graphics, charts, photographs and narrative text to explain some of the things affecting agriculture and the efforts being taken to mitigate them.

0
0
0
0
0