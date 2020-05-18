Valley View Photo of the Week: Ahhh, ranch life

Diane Hernandez, retired Valley News employee and active art hobbyist, says living on an alpaca ranch in Santa Ynez has its perks, which include admiring breathtaking views of the surrounding mountain ranges and photographing special moments with fellow resident alpacas, sheep, goat, horses and her two senior dogs. 

051920 Valley View

Papillon the alpaca enjoys fresh water from his trough on a warm afternoon.

Santa Ynez Valley News editors will select and display a photo that best represents the local landscape, people and lifestyle of the Santa Ynez Valley. To submit your photos for a chance to be selected as "Valley View" photo of the week, email landre@syvnews.

